City Recreational Facilities preparing to re-open starting September 8

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After almost six months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Fort St. John is announcing the re-opening of recreational facilities starting Tuesday, September 8.
According to City Staff, the facilities that are set to re-open on September 8 include the Pomeroy Sport Centre, which also includes the Visitor Centre, and the Kids Arena Fieldhouse.
Other facilities to re-open at a later date include the North Peace Leisure Pool on September 19 and the North Peace Arena sometime in October.
Due to the decreased capacity and to ensure Provincial Health Orders are followed, City Staff say facilities users must pre-book their swim or skate times in advance.
In order to pre-book, you can call the Pomeroy Sport Centre at 250-785-4592 or the North Peace Leisure Pool at 250-787-8178.