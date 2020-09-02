City reminds property owners to pay Property Taxes by September 30 deadline

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is reminding property owners to pay their property taxes by the September 30 deadline, in order to avoid a penalty.

Back in July, the City reported it had an outstanding balance of $17 million in unpaid property taxes for 2020.

At the time, the outstanding balance was more than double compared to a year ago.

Property tax notices were sent out with the July 2 due date, and an alternative tax scheme application was provided with each notice to help alleviate property owners with the impacts felt by COVID-19.

The additional application was provided to give homeowners the option to wait to pay their taxes until the penalty deadline of September 30, 2020, and penalties will not be issued until October 1.

For more information on paying taxes, you can visit the City’s website.