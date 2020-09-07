Canadian PressEnergy News

Cleaner LNG one answer to climate change crisis, O’Regan tells investors

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
development-of-lng-industry-could-create-almost-100,000-jobs,-says-report

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St John McDonalds closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An employee of the main McDonalds location in Fort St. John has...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP recover 23 firearms during search warrant in Taylor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP they were able to recover 23 firearms during a search...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeMarc Fawcett-Atkinson, National Observer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0

Feds extend deadline, eligibility for COVID-19 business credit. That’s good for farmers, advocates say

Even in a pandemic, seeds germinate, livestock grow — and farmers keep working. That...
Read more
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan is making a pitch to global energy investors that Canadian LNG is their best choice to invest in sustainable and competitive natural gas production.

His speech at the virtual Gastech 2020 conference today comes a little more than two weeks before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to unveil his promised “ambitious green agenda” in a throne speech laying out his government’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

In his speech, O’Regan hints at some of what may come in that plan, including promises of investments in the electrical grid and energy efficiency programs, a focus on workers and investing in technology to make fossil fuels cleaner.

- Advertisement -

O’Regan says the best path to a healthy, low-emission economy includes Canada making natural gas a greener product that can be sold overseas to replace coal as a source of electricity.

The speech however highlights the sharp divide between the federal government’s climate plan and environment advocates who say making fossil fuels greener is not going to solve either economic woes or the climate crisis.

Catherine Abreu, executive director of the Climate Action Network Canada says she is worried the throne speech is going to give “token acknowledgment” to clean economic investments without a full-scale pivot to only investing in renewable sources of energy going forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleFort St John McDonalds closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Mental health: Newfoundland loosens COVID-19 rules for ‘rotational’ workers

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador has rolled out new COVID-19 testing rules for people who routinely work outside the province and return on a...
Read more

CER Issues Recommendation for NGTL’s North Corridor Expansion Project

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - The Canada Energy Regulator says it is recommending that Federal cabinet approve NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.'s North Corridor Expansion Project. According to...
Read more

Natural gas pipeline to Tumbler Ridge damaged

Energy News Adam Reaburn - 0
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Crews from Pacific Northern Gas are working to repair damage to a natural gas line was damaged Wednesday.
Read more

B.C. puts delays or put taxes on hold to help on pandemic recovery.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the British Columbia government to delay implementation of several taxes, including increasing the carbon tax. The Ministry of Finance...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©