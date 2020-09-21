Coastal GasLink provides a monthly update

CALGARY, A.B. – Coastal GasLink released a construction update regarding the work being done for the pipeline.

The Kitimat Direct Pipe Installation has been completed. It works to protect water and aquatic life throughout the construction. Direct Pipe Installation (DPI) is a specialized trenchless construction method where a pipe is installed underneath a waterway. In late August, the first DPI was completed near Kitimat, located on the west end of the Coastal GasLink route.

Clearing, the first stage of pipeline construction, is officially underway and has been completed in some areas. In late August, Section 7, around the Houston area, joined in clearing activities alone the Gaslink route.

- Advertisement -

The workforce accommodations are now operational in all eight sections. The Sanataa Lodge in Section 1 and Huckleberry Lodge in Section 7 have been welcoming workforce members. The community Workforce Accommodation Advisor (CWAA) Program is also being launched at new and existing sides to help enhance the experience for the workers and provide opportunities for neighbouring Indigenous communities.

According to Coastal GasLink, in September, there were an additional 1,000 men and women added to the workforce compared to the end of July.

More information on the Coastal GasLink line can be found on their website.