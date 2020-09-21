NewsRegional

Communities to benefit from investments in emergency preparedness

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Communities to benefit from investments in emergency preparedness

VICTORIA, B.C. - Local, regional, and Indigenous governments in communities across the province have been approved to...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Hudson’s Hope responds to 38 service calls

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Hudson's Hope RCMP released its monthly police bulletin. The...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to head to polls on October 24, Liberals say now is not the time for election

VICTORIA, B.C. - It has been announced, Monday, that British Columbians will be heading to the polls on Saturday,...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – Local, regional, and Indigenous governments in communities across the province have been approved to receive their part of up to $3.4 million in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds (CEPF). An additional $14.5 million from CEPF is allocated for new project intakes over the next several months.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, says, “The Province will continue to support our communities as we work to keep British Columbians prepared from the threat of emergencies. The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund supports the projects that municipalities and First Nations have identified as necessary to keep their communities safe, so it’s an excellent example of how we are effectively working together to improve public safety and resilience throughout B.C.”

The CEPF is designed to help restore the resiliency of local governments, First Nations communities, and their residents. The Province provides the funding and is then administered by the Union of BC Municipalities. CEPF approvals include:

  • $690,000 for Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training
  • up to $2.8 million for flood risk assessments, mapping, and mitigation planning
- Advertisement -

Proposals for Indigenous Cultural Safety and Cultural Humility Training have been approved for the following projects:

  • $25,000 to Doig River First Nation for Cultural Safety and Humility Training Pilot Project
  • $22,000 to Northern Rockies Regional Municipality for Indigenous Cultural Humility and Cultural Safety Training

More information can be found on the province’s website.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleHudson’s Hope responds to 38 service calls

More Articles Like This

Hudson’s Hope responds to 38 service calls

News Laura Briggs - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The Hudson's Hope RCMP released its monthly police bulletin. The bulletin reports that the Hudson's...
Read more

Province to head to polls on October 24, Liberals say now is not the time for election

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - It has been announced, Monday, that British Columbians will be heading to the polls on Saturday, October 24 for an early...
Read more

Obsidian Energy formalizes share swap bid for Calgary rival Bonterra Energy

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Obsidian Energy Ltd. is formalizing its hostile takeover bid for rival Bonterra Energy Corp.  It says it will offer two Obsidian shares for...
Read more

Northern Health patients, residents enjoying more B.C. foods

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province has announced that patients at hospitals and residential care facilities in Northern Health will be enjoying more...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©