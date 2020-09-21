Communities to benefit from investments in emergency preparedness

VICTORIA, B.C. – Local, regional, and Indigenous governments in communities across the province have been approved to receive their part of up to $3.4 million in provincial Community Emergency Preparedness Funds (CEPF). An additional $14.5 million from CEPF is allocated for new project intakes over the next several months.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, says, “The Province will continue to support our communities as we work to keep British Columbians prepared from the threat of emergencies. The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund supports the projects that municipalities and First Nations have identified as necessary to keep their communities safe, so it’s an excellent example of how we are effectively working together to improve public safety and resilience throughout B.C.”

The CEPF is designed to help restore the resiliency of local governments, First Nations communities, and their residents. The Province provides the funding and is then administered by the Union of BC Municipalities. CEPF approvals include:

$690,000 for Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training

up to $2.8 million for flood risk assessments, mapping, and mitigation planning

Proposals for Indigenous Cultural Safety and Cultural Humility Training have been approved for the following projects:

$25,000 to Doig River First Nation for Cultural Safety and Humility Training Pilot Project

$22,000 to Northern Rockies Regional Municipality for Indigenous Cultural Humility and Cultural Safety Training

More information can be found on the province’s website.