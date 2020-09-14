Community Services Hub to collect coats for kids starting September 15

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor Community Services Hub is starting to collect winter wear for its Coats for Kids drive.

Items being accepted for the Coats for Kids drive include coats, boots, hats, gloves, ski suits, and more.

According to organizers, this drive aims to help keeps local kids warm this winter.

You can bring your previously used, or new, winter items to the Community Services Hub starting this Tuesday, September 15 and can be dropped off weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Once collected, items will be professionally cleaned and will be available for distribution on October 1.

For more information, you can call the Community Services Hub at 250-789-2828.