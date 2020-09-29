Conservative Party of B.C. releases recovery plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Conservative Party of B.C. has released how their recovery plan for the province would look. Conservative Party of B.C. leader, Trevor Bolin, says the plan is “a strategy formed with British Columbians for British Columbians.”

The Recovery Plan is as follows:

Suspend the carbon tax in B.C. immediately. Work with energy producers and suppliers to ensure prices for the consumers are dropped where it counts the most. The immediate implementation of this punitive tax will mean savings on the many needs of families – especially fuel, food, and groceries, along with home utilities in the most expensive seasons ahead. Provide provincial tax credits for B.C. residents visiting B.C. recreational destinations this fall and winter. this will help sustain and build our tourism industry right here at home, and allow tourism operators to keep their staff employed. Raise the threshold of Provincial income which is taxed. This will allow the workers of B.C. to keep more of their hard-earned dollars and spend them locally in the restaurants and stores of their community. Work with industry partners to ensure new jobs created in B.C are held by British Columbians. This will help strengthen and build the economic well-being of local governments throughout B.C. Work with the forestry industry to open new markets for finished products utilizing B.C. ports, providing jobs throughout the Province. Work hand-in-hand with local community governments to ensure B.C’s vulnerable are cared for and kept safe. Allow businesses that are following social distancing guidelines to re-open; these would include restaurants, pubs, and casinos. These businesses employ hundreds of thousands of people and support the communities they operate in. If they are prepared to follow all safety guidelines and protocols, they should be allowed to safely re-open immediately. Ensuring that when it comes to the health of communities, local governments have the opportunity to be involved and engaged in discussions that affect their communities – not just health authorities.

Party leader, Trevor Bolin also says, “It’s time to take a more aggressive approach to British Columbia’s future, starting now. That’s why we are proud to present this ‘Made in BC’ recovery plan created by British Columbians … for British Columbians”.

- Advertisement -

The B.C. Liberals have said that their plan is to cut the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) for one year to get the B.C. economy back on track.

The NDP recovery plan includes $1.5 billion in economic recovery spending measures that respond to immediate needs and is earmarked for recovery spending in the spring. The plan also includes hiring 7000 new frontline workers, creating more jobs and opportunities by investing in training in high-demand fields, helping to grow businesses, and rehiring employees with a 15% refundable tax credit.

Advanced voting for the Provincial Election is scheduled to take place from Thursday, October 15 to Wednesday, October 21.

Advance voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. There will be seven days of advance voting, up from six in 2017.

General Election day is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Voters should stay home if they are feeling sick or self-isolating and request a vote-by-mail package instead.

If voting by mail, packages can be requested now on the Elections BC website at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by phone at 1-800-661-8683. The vote-by-mail package will be mailed to the voter with instructions on how to complete it and return it to Elections BC.

Advertisement