Cops for Cancer ‘Tour de North’ now a virtual style event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Cops for Cancer ‘Tour de North’ was set to kick-off this week, however, with the current COVID-19 pandemic, things will now be done a little differently.

Initially, the tour was to cover three routes in Northern B.C., Prince Rupert to Prince George, Fort St. John to Prince George and, Williams Lake to Prince George. With the pandemic still at large, the tour will now be virtually taking place.

The biking will still be taking place, but instead of groups, it will now be members travelling around their respective communities and taking pictures to put out virtually.

Inspector Hanson, with the Fort St. John RCMP, will be taking part in the event, which he’s hoping to get completed on Wednesday, September 16th.

Hanson says he is looking forward to participating again next year when, hopefully, the full ride can be completed.

More information can be found on the Cops for Cancer website.