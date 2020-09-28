Council presented with Base Budgets requests for 2021

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John City Council Committee of the Whole meeting took place Monday, September 28th. The meeting discussed the Base Budgets for 2021.

Seven organizations, so far, have requested grant funding for the 2021 year to keep their operations and organizations afloat. A lot of organizations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fort St. John International Air Show asked for a Base Budget of $15,000 to assist in operational expenses and education opportunities. In 2019 the air show was canceled, the pandemic happened this year, and in 2021 the runway is being redone.

The Fort St. John Curling Club is asking for $8,301 in grant funding to modernize the second level Banquet Hall and Lounge as well as adding a door between the two rooms.

The Fort St. John Library is asking for $437,000 in grant funding, the pandemic affected them greatly, canceling a big event to make up for its financial deficit in the 2020 budget.

NEAT is requesting a $30,000 grant to put towards its NOURISH program which helps to reduce the food waste in the community.

The North Peace Fall Fair is requesting a $5000 grant in order to put on their annual fair to celebrate the agriculture industry. Without the grant, the fair might not take place.

The Fort St. John Community Arts are requesting a grant of $18,650 in order to help deliver a wider variety of art activities and events like exhibitions, classes, and performances.

The North Peace Historical Society is requesting a grant of $25,000 to help operate the Fort St. John North Peace Museum and to cover the 2021 property tax.

The Base Budget Grant Matrix is found on the City’s website.

