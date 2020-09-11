COVID-19 auditor general report released

VICTORIA, B.C. – The new auditor general of British Columbia, Michael Pickup, released his first report since he took office.

The Summary of COVID-19 Pandemic Funding Allocations and Other Financial Relief Measures report discusses the funds that were announced by the Government as part of their response to the pandemic.

Included in the report are the $5-billion Pandemic Contingencies allocation, B.C.’s $1-billion contribution toward a federal cost-sharing agreement, and other significant financial relief measures.

The report has information that was compiled from various government sources and provides financial information as of August 18, 2020.

A break down of the $5-billion allocation was included in the report and said that $3.5-billion was reserved for individuals and households, critical services, and business and industry. The office was able to identify that $1.9-billion went to individuals and households, $642 million went to critical services and, $100 million went to business and industry.

According to the report, there is around $0.88 billion that has not been identified. A remaining $1.5-billion has been set aside for economic recovery but hasn’t been allocated yet.

A summary of the report can be found on the B.C. auditor website, or you can view the video below.