News

COVID-19 auditor general report released

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Michael Pickup, Auditor General of BC source: BC Auditor website

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

A change coming to BC Transit to help further protect drivers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Transit riders in Fort St. John will soon be seeing buses with...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

COVID-19 auditor general report released

VICTORIA, B.C. - The new auditor general of British Columbia, Michael Pickup, released his first report...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 31-year-old Kyle Armstrong. According to RCMP,...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The new auditor general of British Columbia, Michael Pickup, released his first report since he took office.

The Summary of COVID-19 Pandemic Funding Allocations and Other Financial Relief Measures report discusses the funds that were announced by the Government as part of their response to the pandemic.

Included in the report are the $5-billion Pandemic Contingencies allocation, B.C.’s $1-billion contribution toward a federal cost-sharing agreement, and other significant financial relief measures.

- Advertisement -

The report has information that was compiled from various government sources and provides financial information as of August 18, 2020.

A break down of the $5-billion allocation was included in the report and said that $3.5-billion was reserved for individuals and households, critical services, and business and industry. The office was able to identify that $1.9-billion went to individuals and households, $642 million went to critical services and, $100 million went to business and industry.

According to the report, there is around $0.88 billion that has not been identified. A remaining $1.5-billion has been set aside for economic recovery but hasn’t been allocated yet.

A summary of the report can be found on the B.C. auditor website, or you can view the video below.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP search for missing person
Next articleA change coming to BC Transit to help further protect drivers

More Articles Like This

A change coming to BC Transit to help further protect drivers

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Transit riders in Fort St. John will soon be seeing buses with full driver doors. The full...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 31-year-old Kyle Armstrong. According to RCMP, Armstrong was last seen in...
Read more

Fort St. John City Council sends letter to Premier Horgan questioning when Casinos will reopen

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A letter has been issued to British Columbia Premier, John Horgan, regarding the safe reopening of Casinos...
Read more

Elections BC request use of municipal facilities for upcoming provincial election

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Elections BC is requesting the City of Fort St. John's support for providing the use of municipal facilities as...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©