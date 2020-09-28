Canadian PressEnergy News

CPP breaking its rules with third-party donations in U.S: environment group

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
cpp-breaking-its-rules-with-third-party-donations-in-u.s:-environment-group

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Buick Creek water station closed for maintenance

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C - The Peace River Regional District is advising the public that the Buick...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

New Distillery could open in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C - A new business has applied for a Manufacturing License with a Lounge...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Murray GM to host Silent Auction in support of FSJ Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Murray GM will be hosting a Silent Auction for the Fort St. John's Women's...
Read more
Canadian Press

TORONTO — An environmental group says the Canada Pension Plan is dodging rules that say its money cannot be used for political ends.

John Bennett of Friends of the Earth says the national plan owns a Colorado energy company that has spent more than $600,000 backing industry-friendly political candidates and lobbyists.

Crestone Peak Resources is 95 per cent owned by the Canada Pension Plan.

- Advertisement -

One of the company’s five directors also works for the pension plan. 

The plan’s code of conduct forbids political donations — either made directly or through a third party — that could benefit its businesses, 

Bennett says CPP officers refused to divulge the environmental and social guidelines that were used to evaluate Crestone’s business.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.

⏤⏤⏤⏤⏤⏤⏤⏤⏤

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Advertisement
Previous articleNew Distillery could open in Fort St. John
Next articleBuick Creek water station closed for maintenance

More Articles Like This

Second week of British Columbia’s election campaign begins

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — The leaders of British Columbia's main political parties spent the weekend focusing on health care promises as the first week of the...
Read more

Childhood lessons, fight with cancer helped John Horgan forge political goals

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — An Indigenous leader says John Horgan would often use a joke to ease tensions during difficult times in talks over the future...
Read more

A QuickSketch profile of British Columbia NDP Leader John Horgan

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
A sketch of John Horgan, leader of the NDP in British Columbia:  Age: 61.   Family: Married Ellie in 1984; two grown sons, Nate and Evan....
Read more

Green Leader Furstenau says party aims to run 87 candidates in election

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says the party is working overtime to field a full slate of candidates in the Oct. 24 British...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©