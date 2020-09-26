Dan Davies officially kicks-off reelection campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Incumbent Peace River North MLA Dan Davies officially kicked-off his re-election campaign on Friday evening.

During his campaign speech, Davies talked about how now was not the time for Premier John Horgan to call an early provincial election as the focus should have been on ensuring British Columbians navigate with certainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davies says the snap-election is purely self-serving for Horgan and the NDPs.

“This snap-election has only been called for one purpose and that is purely self serving for John Horgan. John Horgan sees the poll numbers that have put him up ahead and he has put aside everything that he has stood for in the past number of years, and that’s caring for people, just to serve his own self interest for this election.”

Despite the call for an early election, Davies says the B.C. Liberals are ready to take on the NDPs and help bring jobs back to British Columbians, particularly supporting the natural resource sector.

“We are committed to pipelines, there is no doubt about that. We have been strong proponents of the Trans Mountain pipeline, the Coastal Gaslink pipeline, and we understand it is the safest mode to transport oil and gas. We’re looking forward to continue to build on the LNG industry, which is just in its infancy in this province, of course seeing the LNG kick-off in Kitimat – the largest infrastructure project in this country’s history – and we need to start making sure we are seeing more of those as the world is becoming hungry for Canada’s clean energy.”

Davies also says rural communities are the backbone of the province and that the B.C. Liberals plan to better the support the agriculture industry by pushing for better land rights, in favour of the farmer, in order to encourage future generations of farming.

In this election, Davies is currently running against B.C. Conservative Leader Trevor Bolin for the position of MLA for Peace River North.

So far, Davies and Bolin are the only candidates running for the electoral area.

The deadline for candidates to be approved is October 2.

For the Provincial Election, advanced voting is scheduled to take place from Thursday, October 15 to Wednesday, October 21.

Advance voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. There will be seven days of advance voting, up from six in 2017.

General Election day is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Further information on voting in B.C. can be found by visiting elections.bc.ca.

Dan Davies full campaign speech can be watched below.

