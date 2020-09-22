Davies and Bolin to run for Peace River North MLA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With an early provincial election having been called for October 24, details are starting to be released as to the candidates that will be running in the 2020 B.C. Election for the electoral area of Peace River North.

The initial candidates verified to be running in the election are incumbent B.C. Liberal MLA Dan Davies and Conservative Party of B.C. leader Trevor Bolin.

Davies was first elected as Peace River North MLA during the 2017 election, succeeding former MLA Pat Pimm. Prior to being MLA, Davies was a councillor on Fort St. John City Council starting in 2005 and was also an elementary school teacher and truck driver.

- Advertisement -

Bolin was named leader of the Conservative Party of B.C. in April 2020. Along with being the B.C. Conservative leader, Bolin, a lifelong resident of Fort St. John, is a well-known local businessman and has been a City Councillor since 2008.

The deadline for candidates to be approved is October 2.

For the Provincial Election, advanced voting is scheduled to take place from Thursday, October 15 to Wednesday, October 21.

Advance voting places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. There will be seven days of advance voting, up from six in 2017.

General Election day is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Voters should stay home if they are feeling sick or self-isolating and request a vote-by-mail package instead.

If voting by mail, packages can be requested now on the Elections BC website at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by phone at 1-800-661-8683. The vote-by-mail package will be mailed to the voter with instructions on how to complete it and return it to Elections BC.

Advertisement

Further information on voting in B.C. can be found by visiting elections.bc.ca.