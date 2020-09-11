Moose TalksNewsRegional

Davies says now is not the time for a Provincial Election

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies.

Must Read

Moose TalksScott Brooks - 0

Davies says now is not the time for a Provincial Election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - During the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. NDP has seen a rise in popularity which,...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Successful 4th Annual Rotary Club Breakfast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 4th Annual Rotary Club of Fort St. John drive-thru breakfast took...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Dianne Hunter, City Manager of Fort St. John, retires

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After 42 years in local government and 13 years as the...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. NDP has seen a rise in popularity which, in turn, could spark the call for an early provincial election.

Speculation has been mounting lately as to if Premier John Horgan will call an early election this fall or spring, prior to the original election date of October 16, 2021.

MLA Dan Davies and the B.C. Liberals feel that now is not the time, during a pandemic, to discuss the possibility of an election.

- Advertisement -

According to Davies, the move to an early election is self-serving for the NDP as they have a chance of winning a majority government.

Davies says the Government needs to focus on restoring the province before moving ahead with an election.

Dan Davies’ full comments can be viewed on the latest edition of Moose Talks:

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleSuccessful 4th Annual Rotary Club Breakfast

More Articles Like This

Successful 4th Annual Rotary Club Breakfast

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 4th Annual Rotary Club of Fort St. John drive-thru breakfast took place yesterday morning, September 10,...
Read more

Dianne Hunter, City Manager of Fort St. John, retires

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After 42 years in local government and 13 years as the City Manager for the City...
Read more

A change coming to BC Transit to help further protect drivers

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Transit riders in Fort St. John will soon be seeing buses with full driver doors. The full...
Read more

COVID-19 auditor general report released

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The new auditor general of British Columbia, Michael Pickup, released his first report since he took office.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©