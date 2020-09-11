Davies says now is not the time for a Provincial Election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. NDP has seen a rise in popularity which, in turn, could spark the call for an early provincial election.

Speculation has been mounting lately as to if Premier John Horgan will call an early election this fall or spring, prior to the original election date of October 16, 2021.

MLA Dan Davies and the B.C. Liberals feel that now is not the time, during a pandemic, to discuss the possibility of an election.

According to Davies, the move to an early election is self-serving for the NDP as they have a chance of winning a majority government.

Davies says the Government needs to focus on restoring the province before moving ahead with an election.

Dan Davies’ full comments can be viewed on the latest edition of Moose Talks: