Dawson Creek RCMP detachment experiencing phone system issues

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are reporting an issue with their phone system at the detachment.

According to RCMP, as of Friday afternoon, the phone system will not accept messages, and will continuously ring.

Basically there is currently no ability for callers to leave a voicemail when they call the detachment phone number. Similarly there is no ability for callers to follow phone prompts to route their call to our emergency dispatchers for more immediate assistance says, Corporal Chris Manseau E Division Media Relations Officer This could lead someone in an emergency calling and not receiving immediate assistance.

In an effort to limit missed calls to emergencies, the Dawson Creek RCMP say detachment staff will increase their hours, but there could still be times when the phone system is not manned.

The problem has been diagnosed as a hardware failure and a replacement has been ordered, and expected to be replaced shortly.

If you require emergency assistance, residents are being asked to dial 9-1-1.

The Dawson Creek RCMP wishes to thank the public for their patience while this problem gets resolved.

