Dawson Creek RCMP looking to locate and identify man

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to locate and identify man

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a man in connection to an incident.

According to RCMP, they are looking for a man who may have information concerning a fire that was lit behind the 7-11 in Dawson Creek on the night of Tuesday, September 1.

The man in the photo, released by police from video surveillance, is seen wearing a dark-coloured ball cap and a hooded sweater.

Police say he is associated with a black Ford Escape that was seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information as to who this man could be and his whereabouts is being asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

