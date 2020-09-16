NewsRegional

DC RCMP Seeking male responsible for damaging ATM

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

DC RCMP Seeking male responsible for damaging ATM

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking a male responsible for damaging an ATM. According to RCMP, they...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

2019 food and beverage processing sales at a record high

VICTORIA, B.C. - Record sales for 2019 food and beverage processors are providing a blueprint for the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

High School Rodeo Association holds rodeo at Moore Ranch

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The third rodeo of the High School Rodeo Association's fall season was held on...
Read more
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking a male responsible for damaging an ATM.

According to RCMP, they received a report, on August 14, that an unknown male had damaged an ATM at a local banking institution. Surveillance video documented the below male throwing pop on an ATM causing excessive damage to the unit.

Dawson Creek RCMP has; thus far, been unable to identify the suspect and is now seeking public assistance in identifying the male seen in video surveillance.

- Advertisement -

If you have any information regarding this incident or the man in the photo, you are being asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous article2019 food and beverage processing sales at a record high

More Articles Like This

2019 food and beverage processing sales at a record high

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Record sales for 2019 food and beverage processors are providing a blueprint for the sector's economic recovery from COVID-19.
Read more

High School Rodeo Association holds rodeo at Moore Ranch

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The third rodeo of the High School Rodeo Association's fall season was held on September 12 and 13 at...
Read more

Pembina to conduct emergency response training exercise in Taylor

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - Pembina is advising the public that today, September 16, they will be conducting an emergency response training exercise on the south...
Read more

BC’s State of Emergency extended for two more weeks

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced that it is once again extending the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency for another two weeks. According to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©