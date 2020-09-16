DC RCMP Seeking male responsible for damaging ATM

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking a male responsible for damaging an ATM.

According to RCMP, they received a report, on August 14, that an unknown male had damaged an ATM at a local banking institution. Surveillance video documented the below male throwing pop on an ATM causing excessive damage to the unit.

Dawson Creek RCMP has; thus far, been unable to identify the suspect and is now seeking public assistance in identifying the male seen in video surveillance.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the man in the photo, you are being asked to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.