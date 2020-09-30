Deadline to pay property taxes is today, September 30

News

By Scott Brooks
City of Fort St. John City Hall

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today, Wednesday, September 30, is the deadline for property owners to pay taxes to the City of Fort St. John.

Property tax notices were sent out with the July 2 due date, and an alternative tax scheme application was provided with each notice to help alleviate property owners with the impacts felt by COVID-19.

The additional application was provided to give homeowners the option to wait to pay their taxes until the penalty deadline of September 30, 2020, and penalties will not be issued until October 1.

Property taxes can be paid to the City in a couple of ways, such as in-person at City Hall, by 4:30 p.m. today, or through online banking.

For more information on paying taxes, you can visit the City’s website.

