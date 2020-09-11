NewsRegional

Dianne Hunter, City Manager of Fort St. John, retires

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Dianne Hunter, photo supplied by City Hall

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After 42 years in local government and 13 years as the City Manager for the City of Fort St. John, Diane Hunter has officially retired.

Today, September 11, 2020, was Hunter’s last day. Her career started in 1978 and has spanned two provinces, five municipalities, and one regional district. Hunter has held a position in planning, human resources, and administration before moving into the City Manager role.

While Hunter was City Manager, she oversaw various significant projects and initiatives that helped to enhance the community, like the construction of the Pomeroy Sport Centre, the new Fire Hall as well as the replacement of the RCMP Detachment.

Along with major projects, Hunter oversaw multiple master plans, including the Downtown Action Plan and the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, and two Official Community Plan updates, as well as the Community Measures Agreement regarding Site C with BC Hydro and the Peace River Agreement.

Hunter was also involved in several professional organizations and international programs, including President of the West Kootenay and North Central Municipal Officer’s Association, executive member of the B.C Municipal Officer’ Association, an active member of the Local Government Association of BC, and the International Institute of City Management Association. Hunter also works with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Sustainable and Inclusive Communities in Latin American (CISAL), which is a program that helps support women in leadership and communities in Peru.

The FCM recognized Hunter back in 2018 for her outstanding work in Peru with the International Award of Excellence. Hunter has also been awarded the Certificate of Distinguished Membership Award from the Province of BC as well as the Provincial Government Recognition Award from Alberta for Hunter’s outstanding dedication and commitment.

