Distance Learning doubled at Key Learning Centre

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:

Gord Klassen elected to UBCM Executive Board

Voter registration by phone and online closes September 26

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Norbert Kaspar, Principle of the Key Learning Centre in Fort St. John, was on Moose Talks Friday morning to discuss distance education and how things have been changed and affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaspar says that this year their numbers have doubled and even tripled regarding distance learning for kindergarten to grade 9 and that people from across B.C. have taken part in distance learning. He says they have students that are doing learning from sailboats, living off the grid, as well as students doing learning from home instead of in a classroom.

According to Kaspar, the school district has been very supportive during this time, and they’ve been getting help from teachers. He also says that they are looking to hire more staff.

The full Moose Talks interview can be found below and Kaspar’s portion starts around the 15-minute mark.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

