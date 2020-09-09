NewsRegional

District of Tumbler Ridge appoints new CAO

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Tumbler Ridge appoints new CAO

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - The District of Tumbler Ridge has announced the appointment of the new Chief Administrative Officer,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Membership registration now open at Taylor Curling Club

TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Curling Club is now accepting membership registrations for the upcoming curling season. According to the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Site C sees more increases in employment numbers during July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Project saw another increase from...
Read more
Scott Brooks

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The District of Tumbler Ridge has announced the appointment of the new Chief Administrative Officer, Jennifer Thompson.

According to the District, Thompson, who brings 16 years of administrative experience to the leadership role, will take over as CAO starting October 1.

Prior to coming to Tumbler Ridge, Thompson was the CAO for the Town of Lanigan in Saskatchewan for five years.

- Advertisement -

She also has experience in asset management, financial management, and public works, which includes wastewater, along with urban and rural administration.

Tumbler Ridge Mayor Keith Bertrand says Thompson will be an excellent fit to the community and is looking forward to her joining the team.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleFreehold Royalties reports unexpected resignation of CEO Thomas Mullane

More Articles Like This

Membership registration now open at Taylor Curling Club

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Curling Club is now accepting membership registrations for the upcoming curling season. According to the Club, 2020-21 memberships are available...
Read more

Site C sees more increases in employment numbers during July

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Project saw another increase from 3,324 in June to 4,645...
Read more

Lido to reopen this Thursday following COVID-19 closure

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After being closed for nearly six months, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Lido will be open once again...
Read more

PRRD asked to nominate 1,400 dormant wells for cleanup

Energy News Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District is being asked to nominate more than 1,400 wells for priority cleanup as part of a new...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©