District of Tumbler Ridge appoints new CAO

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The District of Tumbler Ridge has announced the appointment of the new Chief Administrative Officer, Jennifer Thompson.

According to the District, Thompson, who brings 16 years of administrative experience to the leadership role, will take over as CAO starting October 1.

Prior to coming to Tumbler Ridge, Thompson was the CAO for the Town of Lanigan in Saskatchewan for five years.

- Advertisement -

She also has experience in asset management, financial management, and public works, which includes wastewater, along with urban and rural administration.

Tumbler Ridge Mayor Keith Bertrand says Thompson will be an excellent fit to the community and is looking forward to her joining the team.