“Dooring” fine will be quadrupled starting September 21

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
"Dooring" fine will be quadrupled starting September 21

VICTORIA, B.C. – To help protect cyclists who travel on roads across the province, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding drivers and everyone that the fine for “dooring’ is about to rise.

The fine amount for dooring, which means anyone who opens the door of a parked vehicle when it is not reasonably safe to do so, will be $368 as of Monday, September 21, 2020.

Dooring is a typical safety issue for cyclists in a lot of communities in the province. The old fine amount was $81. The raising of the fine will hopefully increase safety by making drivers more aware of how opening their door in a non-safe manner can seriously injure approaching cyclists. Along with the new fine amount, a public education and awareness campaign will also be launched.

These new safety precautions will help reduce cyclist collisions and is part of the initiative Move. Commute. Connect., B.C’s Active Transportation Strategy.

British Columbia has the highest percentage of active transportation for commuting to work across the country.

