Down payments an issue for homeowners in FSJ

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Aerial view of Fort St. John. Source Northern B.C. Real Estate Board

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Housing Needs Assessment Report for the City of Fort St. John has been released.

At the Committee of the Whole meeting, on Monday, Council was presented with the report, which shows the current housing situation within the City and will help the City plan for future growth.

According to the report, based on community feedback, the supply/availability of affordable homeownership is one of the top pressing housing issues.

Based on median household income, the ownership market is generally affordable, however, the report finds that the challenge remains the ability of people to afford the required down payment for a home.

The report also found that the City is experiencing high rental vacancy rates at 12.6 percent.

The full Housing Needs Assessment Report can be found on the City’s website.

