Driver airlifted to hospital following single-vehicle collision south of Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a collision on Monday, September 21, on Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.
According to the RCMP, police received a report of a collision on Monday afternoon at 5:17 p.m. involving a single-vehicle.
Police say a semi-truck had rolled over with one occupant inside the vehicle.
The lone occupant of the semi had sustained significant injuries and was taken to the hospital by STARS air ambulance.
RCMP say alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor of the collision and the investigation is still on-going at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed or may have information regarding this collision, is being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.