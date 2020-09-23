Driver airlifted to hospital following single-vehicle collision south of Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a collision on Monday, September 21, on Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

According to the RCMP, police received a report of a collision on Monday afternoon at 5:17 p.m. involving a single-vehicle.

Police say a semi-truck had rolled over with one occupant inside the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

The lone occupant of the semi had sustained significant injuries and was taken to the hospital by STARS air ambulance.

RCMP say alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor of the collision and the investigation is still on-going at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed or may have information regarding this collision, is being asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.