Dry Creek highway construction underway

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Highway 29 Realignment map, source: Site C

DRY CREEK, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising drivers to expect some minor delays along Highway 29 near Dry Creek area, approximately 13 kilometres northeast of Hudson’s Hope, with single-lane, alternating traffic at times.

The delay is in part with Site C and BC Hydro, and the work designing and building 32 km of the highway for when the Peace River widens covering parts of the highway.

Contractors will be mobilizing and beginning construction on the new highway and bridge in the Dry Creek area.

Along with Dry Creek, contractors will also be in the Cache Creek East area to begin constructing that segment of the highway.

Bridge Construction is still ongoing at the Halfway River area and surveying and vegetation removal for a new distribution line.

Stay up to date with Site C activities on its website and DriveBC for Highway and road delays.

