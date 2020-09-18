Economic recovery plan has “next to nothing” for British Columbians, says Wilkinson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial Government released its COVID-19 economic recovery plan on Thursday, and B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says there is “next to nothing” for British Columbians in this plan.

According to Wilkinson, during a Moose Talks interview on Friday, a quarter of that $1.5 billion in funding was transferred to municipalities and not to the actual people who are being affected.

Wilkinson says people and businesses are hurting and more needs to be done to support them, rather than transferring the money from government to government.

Also during these difficult times, Wilkinson feels that the call for an early provincial election should not be Premier John Horgan’s focus right now and that his Government should be more focused on getting the economy back on track.

The full Moose Talks interview can be viewed below.