Eighteen signatories issue letter to Premier John Horgan regarding Site C

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A letter has been issued to Premier John Horgan, asking for the British Columbia government to halt all construction work at Site C dam.

The letter also requests that an independent team of experts analyze the site to see if the serious geotechnical problems that have been noted can be solved and at what cost.

The letter has been signed by signatories from across the province, including a former head of BC Hydro, prominent First Nation leaders, scientists, environmentalists, and more have been included in the letter. They all say that diverting the Peace River to make way for further construction at Site C could be a costly and potentially disastrous mistake.

In the letter, Premier Horgan is urged to immediately do three things to halt the construction:

Appoint a panel of three qualified, independent professionals with no direct ties to BC Hydro or contractors at Site C to thoroughly assess all known geotechnical problems at Site C and determine whether the issues can be fixed and what the cost will be. Publicly release the panel’s findings well before the government decides on the project’s future. This is an essential part because of the lack of transparency to date on the Site C project. Publish a full account of all the costs that have been incurred to sate and an up-to-date estimate of all the anticipated costs to complete the project, including the costs required to fix the geotechnical problems that have emerged.

The Premier had voiced concerns in late July when he learned that Hydro had known for months about a serious “project risk” geotechnical problem surfaced at Site C. The dam remains years and billions of dollars away from being completed.

The letter indicates that Site C’s total costs are now estimated to be around $12-billion, almost doubled what the initial amount was when former premier Gordon Campbell announced that the Government wished to build a third dam on the Peace River a decade ago.