News

Elections BC request use of municipal facilities for upcoming provincial election

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
City of Fort St. John City Hall

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Fort St. John City Council sends letter to Premier Horgan questioning when Casinos will reopen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A letter has been issued to British Columbia Premier, John Horgan, regarding...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Elections BC request use of municipal facilities for upcoming provincial election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Elections BC is requesting the City of Fort St. John's support for providing the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP search for missing youth

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Robert...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Elections BC is requesting the City of Fort St. John’s support for providing the use of municipal facilities as voting places in the next Provincial general election.

In a letter to Mayor Lori Ackerman, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Charles Porter says the next provincial election is currently scheduled for October 16, 2021, but recently there has been speculation that it could occur earlier, potentially this fall or in the spring.

According to Porter, part of the Elections BC mandate is to be prepared for the possibility of the election being held earlier, potentially as early as this fall.

- Advertisement -

With the City’s approval for the use of municipal facilities, this will allow Elections BC to be prepared in the event of an early election and have enough time to install proper COVID-19 safety measures.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleFSJ RCMP search for missing youth
Next articleFort St. John City Council sends letter to Premier Horgan questioning when Casinos will reopen

More Articles Like This

Fort St. John City Council sends letter to Premier Horgan questioning when Casinos will reopen

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A letter has been issued to British Columbia Premier, John Horgan, regarding the safe reopening of Casinos...
Read more

FSJ RCMP search for missing youth

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Robert Wick. According to RCMP, on Thursday,...
Read more

Energy sector looking for aid and regulation delays as throne speech looms

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Canada's fossil-fuel sector is looking to this month's throne speech for signs the federal government is not throwing in the towel on...
Read more

Indigenous Resource Network launches in Fort St. John

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new organization, known as the Indigenous Resource Network, was formally launched, on Thursday, in Fort St. John. According to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©