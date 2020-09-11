Elections BC request use of municipal facilities for upcoming provincial election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Elections BC is requesting the City of Fort St. John’s support for providing the use of municipal facilities as voting places in the next Provincial general election.

In a letter to Mayor Lori Ackerman, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Charles Porter says the next provincial election is currently scheduled for October 16, 2021, but recently there has been speculation that it could occur earlier, potentially this fall or in the spring.

According to Porter, part of the Elections BC mandate is to be prepared for the possibility of the election being held earlier, potentially as early as this fall.

With the City’s approval for the use of municipal facilities, this will allow Elections BC to be prepared in the event of an early election and have enough time to install proper COVID-19 safety measures.