Employee tests positive at Browns’ Chevrolet in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A case of COVID-19 has been identified in Dawson Creek.

According to a Facebook post, Browns’ Chevrolet Buick GMC confirmed, on Thursday, that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

Browns’ Chevrolet says the health and safety of their staff and customers is our primary concern, and they have been working closely with Northern Health to ensure this.

Northern Health has started to conduct contact tracing and will be contacting anyone that may have come into contact with the confirmed individual.

While the dealership is not required to shut down, they have brought it upon themselves to close on Friday, September 25, and reopen on Monday, September 28 for a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the facility.

Further information and updates for customers can be found on the dealership’s Facebook page.