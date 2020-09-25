HealthNewsRegional

Employee tests positive at Browns’ Chevrolet in Dawson Creek

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Employee tests positive at Browns’ Chevrolet in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A case of COVID-19 has been identified in Dawson Creek. According to a Facebook post, Browns'...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northeast BC sees 21 cases of COVID-19 from September 11 to 24

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has released an updated provincial map showing the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

9-1-1 service coming to Northern Rockies Regional Municipality

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is one step closer to implementing the 9-1-1 emergency call service...
Read more
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A case of COVID-19 has been identified in Dawson Creek.

According to a Facebook post, Browns’ Chevrolet Buick GMC confirmed, on Thursday, that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

Browns’ Chevrolet says the health and safety of their staff and customers is our primary concern, and they have been working closely with Northern Health to ensure this.

- Advertisement -

Northern Health has started to conduct contact tracing and will be contacting anyone that may have come into contact with the confirmed individual.

While the dealership is not required to shut down, they have brought it upon themselves to close on Friday, September 25, and reopen on Monday, September 28 for a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the facility.

Further information and updates for customers can be found on the dealership’s Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleSnap election in B.C. puts spotlight on party nomination contests

More Articles Like This

Northeast BC sees 21 cases of COVID-19 from September 11 to 24

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has released an updated provincial map showing the number of COVID-19 cases by...
Read more

9-1-1 service coming to Northern Rockies Regional Municipality

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is one step closer to implementing the 9-1-1 emergency call service to the region. According to Northern...
Read more

Calfrac makes changes to recapitalization plan in an effort to woo shareholders

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. rose on Friday after the company sweetened its recapitalization offer with cash for shareholders while it...
Read more

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A policy difference over child care between the NDP and Greens has emerged in the B.C. election, with each party blaming the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©