Employment continued to rise in Northeast BC during August

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw another decrease as it dropped from 9.5 percent in July to 7.0 percent in August.

According to B.C. Stats, the number of people working in the Northeast during August increased from 35,400 in July to 37,100.

At this time a year ago, the unemployment rate for the Northeast was at 5.5 percent, with 39,600 people working.

As for the rest of B.C., 15,300 jobs were added, with the unemployment rate dropping to 10.7 percent.

The majority of the jobs added across the province were full-time positions, with about 6,000 being added in the manufacturing sector.

Employment in B.C. now stands at 94 percent of the pre-pandemic level that was seen in February.

Across Canada, 246,000 jobs were added, while the national unemployment rate declined to 10.2 percent.