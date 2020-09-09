Canadian PressEnergy News

Enbridge wins approval to restart east leg of Line 5 pipeline through Great Lakes

Canadian Press

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says it will restart the east segment of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac after winning approval from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Michigan Circuit Court.

The Calgary-based company shut down both legs of the pipeline in June after noticing a disturbance to an underwater anchor supporting the eastern line.

The west leg was restarted, then ordered shut down by a judge at the request of Michigan state Attorney General Dana Nessel, then started again, but the east leg has remained closed.

Line 5 moves crude oil and propane from Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ont., passing through parts of Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas. A 6.4-kilometre-long segment divides into two pipes that cross the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Great Lakes Huron and Michigan.

Vern Yu, Enbridge vice-president of liquids pipelines, says the decision to allow the restart is good news for Michigan residents who depend on the energy Line 5 delivers.

Enbridge says it has been assured by the pipeline administration that there are no integrity issues with Line 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

