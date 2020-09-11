Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Energy sector looking for aid and regulation delays as throne speech looms

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
energy-sector-looking-for-aid-and-regulation-delays-as-throne-speech-looms

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Fort St. John City Council sends letter to Premier Horgan questioning when Casinos will reopen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A letter has been issued to British Columbia Premier, John Horgan, regarding...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Elections BC request use of municipal facilities for upcoming provincial election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Elections BC is requesting the City of Fort St. John's support for providing the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP search for missing youth

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Robert...
Read more
Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Canada’s fossil-fuel sector is looking to this month’s throne speech for signs the federal government is not throwing in the towel on oil and gas.

At the same time Canadian climate strikers are threatening mass protests if the same speech doesn’t show a plan to eliminate all greenhouse-gas emissions produced by human activities in less than a decade.

Tim McMillan, president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can use the throne speech Sept. 23 to send a signal to international investors that Canada’s oil and gas industry is a solid opportunity for investment.

- Advertisement -

He says the planned clean-fuel standard meant to force oil and gas companies to emit less greenhouse gas is out of whack with Canada’s main competitors for that investment and if the new standard isn’t postponed, many companies will simply not be able to comply.

Earlier this year Ottawa scaled back the requirements of the standard over the first few years to give companies more time to recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, but McMillan says that is not enough.

Trudeau is also, however, facing pressure from thousands of Canadian youth in the Climate Strike Canada movement who say the throne speech is Trudeau’s “last chance” to convince them he really is a climate-change leader.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleIndigenous Resource Network launches in Fort St. John
Next articleFSJ RCMP search for missing youth

More Articles Like This

Fort St. John City Council sends letter to Premier Horgan questioning when Casinos will reopen

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A letter has been issued to British Columbia Premier, John Horgan, regarding the safe reopening of Casinos...
Read more

Elections BC request use of municipal facilities for upcoming provincial election

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Elections BC is requesting the City of Fort St. John's support for providing the use of municipal facilities as...
Read more

FSJ RCMP search for missing youth

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Robert Wick. According to RCMP, on Thursday,...
Read more

Indigenous Resource Network launches in Fort St. John

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new organization, known as the Indigenous Resource Network, was formally launched, on Thursday, in Fort St. John. According to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©