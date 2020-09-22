News

Enrollment update provided for School District 60

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
School District 60 office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Enrollment update provided for School District 60

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Superintendent for School District 60, Stephen Petrucci, released his Superintendent's Report for...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Canadian Natural Resources makes donation towards SD 60 School Meals Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canadian Natural Resources Limited made a large financial donation to School District 60. At a...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Dry Creek highway construction underway

DRY CREEK, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising drivers to expect some minor...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Superintendent for School District 60, Stephen Petrucci, released his Superintendent’s Report for September 2020.

In the report, Petrucci provides an update on the enrollment numbers for the district as of September 16th. Brick and Mortar Schools saw an enrollment of 5,843, while there were 140 students “in transition,” meaning they’re expected to head back to school by mid-October.

The projection numbers for 2020-21 enrollment were at 6,050. However, it is essential to note that the projections were from the Spring, and COVID-19 wasn’t taken into account at that time.

- Advertisement -

For the 2019-2020 school year, 6,024 students were attending School District 60 schools. A difference of 181 in the numbers.

It’s to note that these numbers will be changing and are not set in stone. A report will be released in early-October that will disclose those numbers.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleCanadian Natural Resources makes donation towards SD 60 School Meals Program

More Articles Like This

Canadian Natural Resources makes donation towards SD 60 School Meals Program

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canadian Natural Resources Limited made a large financial donation to School District 60. At a School District board meeting, on...
Read more

Dry Creek highway construction underway

News Laura Briggs - 0
DRY CREEK, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising drivers to expect some minor delays along Highway 29 near...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

News Laura Briggs - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. - The Grande Prairie RCMP asks for the public's help in locating 27-year-old Candy Papastesis, who was last seen...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Navigating a Pandemic and Rebuilding Our Economy

News Bob Zimmer - 0
Not since the Great Depression has our national economy been challenged in the way that it has over the last six months...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©