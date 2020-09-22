Enrollment update provided for School District 60

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Superintendent for School District 60, Stephen Petrucci, released his Superintendent’s Report for September 2020.

In the report, Petrucci provides an update on the enrollment numbers for the district as of September 16th. Brick and Mortar Schools saw an enrollment of 5,843, while there were 140 students “in transition,” meaning they’re expected to head back to school by mid-October.

The projection numbers for 2020-21 enrollment were at 6,050. However, it is essential to note that the projections were from the Spring, and COVID-19 wasn’t taken into account at that time.

For the 2019-2020 school year, 6,024 students were attending School District 60 schools. A difference of 181 in the numbers.

It’s to note that these numbers will be changing and are not set in stone. A report will be released in early-October that will disclose those numbers.