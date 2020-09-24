Fairview RCMP respond to boating fatality along Peace River

FAIRVIEW, A.B. – Fairview RCMP report that they responded to a boating fatality on the Peace River.

According to RCMP, they received a report on the evening of Tuesday, September 22, at 9:15 p.m., of stranded boaters at a location on the Peace River as a result of a satellite SOS system distress signal.

Fairview RCMP, along with additional resources from Spirit River RCMP, attended to assist in locating the boaters in distress. Fairview Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services attended with specialized equipment to assist in the rescue.

- Advertisement -

Police say the boaters, a party of four individuals were located and one male was critically injured and despite efforts by EMS, was deceased on scene.

This matter remains under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for the male at a later date at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.