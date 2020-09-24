Fairview RCMP respond to hunting incident

FAIRVIEW, A.B. – Fairview RCMP say they responded to a report of a hunting incident northwest of Fairview.

According to RCMP, on Tuesday evening, September 22, at 8:30 p.m., they received a report of an adult male having suffered firearms-related injuries as a result of a hunting-related incident that occurred in a remote location northwest of Fairview.

Fairview RCMP, along with Emergency Medical Services that included STARS attended the scene.

Police say STARS transported the injured 21-year-old male from Fairview to a hospital in Edmonton for treatment.

This incident currently remains under investigation by RCMP.