Fall registration for Peace Passage Skating Club now open

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Peace Passage Skating Club skaters. Source PPSC

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – After five long months of planning and waiting for guidance, the Peace Passage Skating Club is announcing they are now taking registrations for the 2020-21 skating season.

According to Peace Passage Coach Amanda Thomas, due to COVID-19 restrictions, their programs will all have caps on them this year and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Some of the programs being offered this fall include CanSkate, CanPower, PreStar, and Adult.

Thomas says she is excited to be back on the ice and hope to see all the skaters again this year.

For more information on the programs being offered and registration, you can call Amanda Thomas at 250-262-4659 or visit the Peace Passage Skating Club’s website.

