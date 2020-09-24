Farmers itching to get harvest started following wet conditions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Following a wet growing season, farmers around Fort St. John and across the Peace Region are itching to get the harvest season started.

According to Kelly Kassian, of Viterra of Fort St. John, due to the wet spring and summer, seeding was delayed causing delays to the growing season.

“We had trouble getting the crop in this year because it was so wet out and stuff, and then all the rain all summer and stuff.”

Kassian even reports that some fields had experienced localized flooding due to the rain.

With the combination of a shorter growing season and lack of dry, sunny weather, crop yields are expected to be lower this year.

Once the conditions improve, farmers will be looking to harvest crops such as peas and barley.