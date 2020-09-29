Federal Government signs agreement on rapid COVID-19 testing

GATINEAU, Q.C. – The Government of Canada is taking steps so Canadians can have quick and easy access to COVID-19 testing.

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health announced September 29th, 2020, that the Government of Canada signed an agreement with Abbott Rapid Diagnostics ULC to purchase up to 7.9 million ID NOW rapid point-of-care tests, pending the Health Canada authorization of the tests.

If these tests are authorized they would be issued to provinces and territories for support in COVID-19 testing.

With this agreement with Abbott, the Government will also be purchasing around 3,800 analyzers that will perform the test and deliver the rapid results.