HealthNewsRegional

First Nations Health Authority launches more support for Indigenous people

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
source: First Nation Health Authority Release

Must Read

NewsPremila D'SA , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0

B.C. teachers want federal funding used to help reduce class sizes

The B.C. Teachers' Federation (BCTF), a union that represents 41,000 public school teachers across  the province, is...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

First Nations Health Authority launches more support for Indigenous people

VANCOUVER, B.C. - On Monday, August 31, the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) launched more supports and...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

September is Disability Employment Month

VICTORIA, B.C. - September is Disability Employment Month, which highlights the significant role people with disabilities plays...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – On Monday, August 31, the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) launched more supports and resources for Indigenous people that are affected the province’s dual public health crises: the overdose crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

FNHA started an overdose prevention public education campaign that includes important messages on the FNHA’s website as well as social media platforms. In addition to this, in two weeks, the campaign will expand with transit shelter advertising in five cities throughout B.C.

FNHA will also be offering a First Nations Virtual Substance Use and Psychiatry Service, which will allow First Nations people in the province to virtually access substance use specialists, counsellors, and psychiatrists.

- Advertisement -

The FNHA developed these resources in response to an increased demand for mental health and wellness supports during the pandemic and the increase of overdose deaths. Public health measures like physical distancing and staying home are having a large impact on overdose rates, as people are more likely to use alone now than before the pandemic.

This situation has had a significant impact on First Nations, between January and May 2020, with 89 First Nations individuals who have died in the province due to overdoses. A 93 percent increase from the year before.

More information on what the FNHA is planning during this time can be found on their website.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleSeptember is Disability Employment Month
Next articleB.C. teachers want federal funding used to help reduce class sizes

More Articles Like This

B.C. teachers want federal funding used to help reduce class sizes

News Premila D'SA , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter - 0
The B.C. Teachers' Federation (BCTF), a union that represents 41,000 public school teachers across  the province, is urging the provincial government to...
Read more

September is Disability Employment Month

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - September is Disability Employment Month, which highlights the significant role people with disabilities plays in British Columbia's workforce.
Read more

FSJ Curling Club forms 5-year partnership with Soccer Club

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Curling Club President Connie Richter announced, Wednesday, a five-year partnership with the Fort St. John Soccer Club...
Read more

Province invests in enhanced mental health programs to support a safe return to school

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced that it will be providing more funding for enhanced mental health programs to support a safe return...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©