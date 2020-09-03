Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program welcomes new Peace Region board member

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP) has announced that Stephanie Killam has been added as a new member of the Peace Region board.

Killam brings 35 years of experience as an active community leader. She was Mayor of Mckenzie from 2005 to 2014 and before that served as a Councillor with the District of Mckenzie for almost a decade. She has also chaired the Omineca Beetle Committee, the Northern Health Board, and the McLeod Lake/Mckenzie Community Forest.

Along with her work on the FWCP board, Killam is also the chair of the Muskwa-Kechika Management Area, the Northern Health Authority, and Geoscience BC. Killam is also a director with the Fraser Basin Council and Vice President of the Mackenzie Nature Observatory.

Killam, along with the other 15-person Peace Region board, will share in all decision making about funding for the fish and wildlife projects in the area.

Killam’s first task will be to review grant applications for the FWCP annual grant, which are open now on the FWCP website.