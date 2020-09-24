Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 278.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 33 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 148 new cases were confirmed, Thursday, across B.C., bringing the total to 8,543.

Currently, there are 1,371 active cases in the province and 6,917 have since recovered.

3,417 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 61, with 20 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count is now up to 229.

When it comes to the concern of school exposures, Henry says public health will step in to mange and access the situation.

“When there is a potential school exposure, the first thing that happens, in all of our schools around the province, is public health steps in to conduct contact tracing and access the risk for each individual student, teacher, staff in that community.”

School exposure updates within each health region can be found on the B.C. CDC’s website.

