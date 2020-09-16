Flu shots to take place differently this year with pandemic

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Residents of B.C. planning to get their annual flu shot from pharmacies this fall should expect a different experience with the current on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Pharmacists are adding additional precautions this year to protect against COVID-19. Some of these precautions include calling and booking an appointment instead of the usual walk-in.

CEO of the B.C Pharmacy Association, Geraldine Vance, says, “With COVID-19, there’s an expectation that B.C pharmacists will deliver more shots because of the increase in demand. Pharmacists will be putting in more time and resources to keep patients and themselves safe during COVID-19.”

In the past years, during the flu shot season, most pharmacies offered walk-ins or would host flu shot clinic hours, where people could come in at a specific time, knowing the pharmacist was available during these hours to administer the shot.

However, this year, patients will be needing to book an appointment or call their pharmacist first before coming in. Patients will then be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and will be expected to answer questions so a pharmacist can determine whether or not they’re eligible for the publicly funded flu shot.

If you’re anxious about getting your flu shot as soon as possible this year, pharmacists ask for your patience while they prepare their pharmacies to keep the public and patients safe.

During the 2019-2020 flu season, B.C pharmacists administered more than 790,000 flu shots.

To find a pharmacy offering flu shots in your area, you can visit the Immunize BC website.