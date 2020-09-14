NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Foord murder case adjourned another two weeks

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Last updated:
38-year-old Sarah Foord was reported missing on July 10.

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

A Fort St. John man charged with second-degree murder has been given yet another two for his lawyer to review disclosure materials in the case against him.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, appeared by video on Sept. 14 for the murder of Sarah Foord. Crown prosecutor Joseph Temple said he’s hopeful that his defence will have reviewed the bulk of disclosure by the end of the month, when Keyler is scheduled make another appearance.

Surrey-based lawyer Kelly Merrigan remains his legal counsel, though Merrigan was represented by agent Stefan Catona for today’s matters. 

Keyler is also charged with indignity to human remains, and remains in custody until he makes an application for bail. He has not entered a plea, nor been found guilty of the charges.

Keyler was arrested and charged at the end off July after a two-week investigation into Foord’s disappearance. Foord had been considered missing before her remains were found July 24 in a remote location 75 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

Email reporter Tom Summer at [email protected]

