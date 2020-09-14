Foord murder case adjourned another two weeks

A Fort St. John man charged with second-degree murder has been given yet another two for his lawyer to review disclosure materials in the case against him.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, appeared by video on Sept. 14 for the murder of Sarah Foord. Crown prosecutor Joseph Temple said he’s hopeful that his defence will have reviewed the bulk of disclosure by the end of the month, when Keyler is scheduled make another appearance.

Surrey-based lawyer Kelly Merrigan remains his legal counsel, though Merrigan was represented by agent Stefan Catona for today’s matters.

Keyler is also charged with indignity to human remains, and remains in custody until he makes an application for bail. He has not entered a plea, nor been found guilty of the charges.

Keyler was arrested and charged at the end off July after a two-week investigation into Foord’s disappearance. Foord had been considered missing before her remains were found July 24 in a remote location 75 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

