Fort Nelson RCMP arrest man after a complaint of threats

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Fort Nelson RCMP say they have arrested a man after receiving reports of threats.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Fort Nelson RCMP received a report of threats being made against a government agency and threats of self-harm.

According to police, the suspect was quickly identified and was located at his residence. The man appeared to have been distraught and initially would not leave his home.

The Emergency Response Team was called for assistance, and through negotiations, the man was able to leave his home and was apprehended by police and taken to hospital for assessment.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

The man will appear in court in November 2020.