Fort St. John City Council sends letter to Premier Horgan questioning when Casinos will reopen

By Laura Briggs
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A letter has been issued to British Columbia Premier, John Horgan, regarding the safe reopening of Casinos across the province.

Casinos in the province have been closed since March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure has impacted casino workers and their families, not to mention the social and economic benefits of casinos.

The letter, written by Mayor Lori Ackerman, dated September 3, 2020, mentions the fact that bars and nightclubs can safely operate, yet the highly regulated gaming industry has remained closed.

Mayor Ackerman also mentions how the community revenue has shrunk from $895,023 for the fiscal year of 2018-2019 to $275,628 for this year.

The Chances Casino Fort St. John usually employs around 107 people.

