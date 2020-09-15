Fort St. John RCMP investigating a suspicious occurrence

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for the public’s help in regards to an incident on September 8th.

According to RCMP, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 3:17 pm, they received a report of an unknown woman observed running down a street in the area of 89 Street and 87 Avenue in Fort St. John.

Allegedly, the woman was heard to be screaming and appeared to have been pursued by an unknown male. The woman was also reported to be wearing a black dress and appeared to have injuries to her face.

Advertisement - Article continues below.

The Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, if they may have heard or seen anything in that area around that time, to contact the police and provide any additional information to police.

If you have any information about this incident or can assist in identifying any individuals, you are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)