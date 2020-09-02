FSJ Curling Club forms 5-year partnership with Soccer Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Curling Club President Connie Richter announced, Wednesday, a five-year partnership with the Fort St. John Soccer Club to use the curling rink space.

The partnership will see a downsizing to four sheets of ice from eight, to construct a soccer pad on the north half of the rink.

A wall will be constructed in the centre of the rink to separate the space for both parties.

With construction taking place, Richter says the “ice-in” date will be pushed back to October 1, with hopes of having the rink ready by October 15.

This is part of the Curling Club’s plan to generate revenue and construction will cost approximately $200,000, which will be covered by the Soccer Club.

To register for the upcoming season and for more information, you can visit fsjcurling.com.