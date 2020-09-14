NewsSports

FSJ Flyers able to resurrect team for upcoming season

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
The Fort St. John Flyers 2018-2019 Team. Source Facebook

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers President Paul van Nostrand has announced that the Flyers will be returning this season.

According to van Nostrand, in a Facebook post, the Flyers have made a concerted effort to secure enough players to resurrect the team for the upcoming 2020-2021 North Peace Hockey League season.

However, van Nostrand says, under the current conditions and restrictions specified by the BC Hockey ‘Return to Hockey’ Plan and the City of Fort St. John guidelines, inter-provincial travel restrictions and North Peace Arena capacities will not permit the Flyers to resume a viable operation at this time.

van Nostrand says they remain very hopeful that as the COVID-19 situation improves, restrictions will be relaxed and allow them to re-start viable operations later this year or early in 2021.

Posted by Fort St. John Senior Flyers Hockey Club on Monday, September 14, 2020

