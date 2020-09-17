FSJ Home Hardware inducted into Home Hardware Winners’ Circle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Home Hardware Building Centre was recently inducted into the Home Hardware Winners’ Circle during Home Hardware’s 2020 ‘Proud of My Home Achievement Awards and Celebration’.

According to Home Hardware President and CEO Kevin Macnab, the Winners’ Circle Award recognizes Fort St. John Home Hardware’s commitment and dedication in putting their customers first.

The store has been the recipient of many company awards over the years and was even recognized as a Community Leader at the Outstanding Retailer Awards in November 2018.

- Advertisement -

Fort St. John Home Hardware Owner Shelley Gallinger says her and Doug are honoured to be given this award, adding that it was a team effort.

“We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged with the Winners’ Circle induction. We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged with the Winners’ Circle induction.”

The Fort St. John store was one of two recognized with the honorable award and designation from close to 1,100 stores across Canada.