FSJ RCMP looking to find the rightful owner of found chainsaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to identify the owner of a chainsaw found in the area on September 8th.

How the chainsaw was found is considered to be suspicious however the RCMP has not received any reports of a chainsaw the same make and model being lost or stolen.

If you happen to be missing your chainsaw and would like to inquire further, contact Cst. Ryan Duncalfe at 250-787-8100 with the make, model, description, serial number, or any other identifying documentation available.